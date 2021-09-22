Bowling Green - Marjorie Ann Billingsley, age 85, passed Monday September 20, at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green, KY. Born December 10, 1935 in Cookeville, TN to the late Charles Estel Sparks and Anna Jo Massey Sparks. She married Mack Franklin Billingsley on September 6, 1953.
Together they moved to Warren, MI where they raised their family and attended Van Dyke Church of Christ. Mack worked as a hydraulics mechanic with Cannon Engineering. Marjorie spent her days as a homemaker, raising three children. She loved to cook, was an avid nature lover and loved traveling to Disney with her husband. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mack passed away November 28, 2020. He was the son of the late William P. Billingsley and Prietta L. Cravens Billingsley.
Mack and Marjorie are survived by their children, Keith Billingsley (Mary) of Collierville, TN, Anna M. Tapp (Dr. John) of Bowling Green, KY and Jill Thacker (Larry) of East Pointe, MI, six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren, Mack's brother Bobby Billingsley (Becky) and Marjorie's sister Susan Florence (Steve) and brother Terry Sparks (Pat).
Visitation will be Saturday September 25, 2021 from 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM with Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The Family wishes to thank the staff at Massey Springs, Arcadia Senior Living and Signature Healthcare for the love and care shown to Mack and Marjorie over the past years.