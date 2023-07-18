SMITHS GROVE – Marjorie W. Long, 100, of Smiths Grove, passed quietly on July 17, 2023, at The Edmonson County Center. Marjorie was the widow of Allie Long, who preceded her in death. She was the daughter of Willie Wells and Beatrice Cochran Wells Marr who also preceded her in death. Marjorie was a talented seamstress, a long-time member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church, and a proud member of The Ruth Class. At 100 years young, Marjorie served as The Grand Marshall of The Smiths Grove Christmas Parade.
Marjorie was a beloved member of the Smiths Grove Community. Leaving to cherish her memory are her three daughters: Shirley Martin, Martha Watt (Steve) and Judy Page (Larry). Grandchildren are Sherri Key (Eddie), Tim Martin (Melissa), Jessica Kirtley (Ben), Brad Page, and Brandy Lakarosky (Adam). In addition, Marjorie was proud of her eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Funeral for Marjorie will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11:00 with visitation from 9-11 a.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Homes, Smiths Grove Chapel. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Smiths Grove Chapel. Burial will take place in The Smiths Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Smiths Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 99, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.
