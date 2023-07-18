SMITHS GROVE – Marjorie W. Long, 100, of Smiths Grove, passed quietly on July 17, 2023, at The Edmonson County Center. Marjorie was the widow of Allie Long, who preceded her in death. She was the daughter of Willie Wells and Beatrice Cochran Wells Marr who also preceded her in death. Marjorie was a talented seamstress, a long-time member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church, and a proud member of The Ruth Class. At 100 years young, Marjorie served as The Grand Marshall of The Smiths Grove Christmas Parade.