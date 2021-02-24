Hopkinsville - Visitation will be Saturday February 27, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM with the funeral to follow at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Guthrie, Ky. Funeral Service is Saturday February 27, 2021 at 12:30PM. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Allensville, Ky. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Taylor’s Funeral Home.