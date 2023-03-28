BOWLING GREEN – Mark Alan Johnson, age 59, passed away Monday March 27, 2023 at his residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Warren County native was the son of the late Howard J. Johnson and Catherine Cardwell Johnson.
Mark was a pest control tech for Toby’s Pest control for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time on the lake with his friends and family and also riding his motorcycle.
Mark is survived by his wife, Robbie G. Johnson, his children, Mark A. Johnson (Kay-Dee), Samantha Johnson (Chad), Marketta Hinton (Stephen) and Jessica Johnson, step sons, Matt Vincent and Chad Vincent, siblings, Terry Johnson, Ricky Johnson, Lisa Johnson, Robin Johnson, Janet Johnson and Angie Brennan, grandchildren, Dylan Johnson, Kay-Lee Johnson, Kimbrey Johnson, Addisin Hinton, Rylee Hinton, and Noah Carnell, eight step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday March 31, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be 12:00 PM followed by burial in the Fairview Cemetery.
