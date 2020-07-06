Bowling Green, Kentucky – Mark Anthony Dice Jr. age 24 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on July 1, 2020. Visitation-Walk-Through Visitation time-(12:00 PM until 1:00 PM) Tuesday, July 7, 2020. At Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church - 200 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Funeral Services-Private. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky.