Bowling Green - Mark Anthony Smith age 40 of Middleburg, Florida, died August 13, 2021 in Florida. Mark was born in Bowling Green to Randall Smith and Sandy Long Gilmer. Mark was a Concrete worker for Bill's Concrete. He was a graduate of Warren Central High School. Mark is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marcell and Jean Long, Homer and Lucille Smith and an uncle Darrell Long.
Mark is survived by his parents, Randall Smith of Middleburg, Florida and Sandy Long Gilner of Bowling Green. Daughter, Breanna Cassity. Sisters, Marlissa Smith and Tonya Smith all of Bowling Green. Niece Shawna Smith and great nieces, Serenity, Haisley and a great nephew, Brantley. Along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Wednesday, with the Celebration of Mark's Life at 6:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals, or the American Heart Association in Memory of Mark.