Bowling Green - Mark Baseheart, 55, of Bowling Green passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Northern KY native was the son of the late Carolyn Baseheart and Bill Baseheart, Jr. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Billy Baseheart.
Mr. Baseheart was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the owner operator of Mark Baseheart Concrete.
He is survived by his wife, Penney Baseheart; two daughters, Haley Baseheart and Allison Baseheart; two sisters, Sara Hunt (David) and Diane Baseheart; a brother, Chris Baseheart (Cassie); several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Clyde.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the church. Private burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to The BGWC Humane Society or the National Parks Foundation.
