SAVANNAH, Ga. – Mark Daniel “Danny” Monroe, age 58, passed away Sunday, January 29 at his residence in Savannah, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held at Gilbert Funeral Home on Saturday, March 25 with visitation from 2 pm to 4 pm, service at 4 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at Walton Farms.
Danny was born April 20, 1964 in Franklin, Kentucky to Arthur Daniel Monroe and the late Judy Gray Lamb Monroe. He was a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and Western Kentucky University and a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.
Danny is survived by his father, wife Jamy Monroe, son Wren Monroe, daughter Tatum Monroe, brother Troy Monroe (Laura), sister Cristi Freese (Dax), father-in-law Jimmy Shearouse; mother-in-law Judy Shearouse, who recently passed away; nieces and nephew Peri and Addison Monroe, Nash and Leighton Freese, brother-in-law Jay Shearouse (Becky); and his dogs, Ziggy and Marley. He is also survived by many aunts, cousins and a host of lifelong friends.
Danny lived life to the fullest with a huge smile and a contagious laugh that would light up any room. He was a friend to many and a friend for life for all. Whether attending the annual “Franklin Militia” Dove Hunt or a drink at Tybee Time, you were sure to see that tanned friend as he greeted you with a big hug. Danny was a lifelong Kentucky fan. He loved to spend time with his family, cook, dove hunt, drink a cold one and spend all his extra time at the beach.
