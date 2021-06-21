Smiths Grove – Mark E. Key, 62 of Smiths Grove died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late John W. and Maudie Eidson Key. He is preceded in death by four sisters, Ruby Lee Key, Betty Hays, Clara Bell and Dorothy Wilson and two brothers, James and Raymond Key. He was of the Baptist Faith, a member of the Bowling Green Jeep Owners Club and a plumber for Ennis Plumbing.
His survivors include his wife, Janet Key; five children, Dawson Key, Dillon McQuerry, April Key, Edward Voyles and Harleyquinn Elliott. six grandchildren and one great grandchild; two brothers, Larry and John Key; one sister, Sharon Hays; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.