Bowling Green - Mark L. Moore, age 66, passed away August 10th, 2020 at his residence. The funeral is Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church. Walk-Thru Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the church. The son of Odell Moore and the late Dean Moore and husband of Wanda Moore. The full obituary is at jckirbyandson.com