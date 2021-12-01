Bowling Green - Mark Logan, 69 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late James Campbell Logan and Mary Harrison Logan. He is preceded in death by a grandson, Seth Garner and brother-in-law, Al Hurt. Mark was a retired employee of Holley Performance Products and a member of Christian Fellowship Church. Mark enjoyed playing Bluegrass Music where he played the banjo for the Freedom Gospel Singers.
Leaving to cherish his memory is two daughters, Jennifer Phillips (Kyle) and Marci Garner; one son, Mark Allen Logan; 10 grandchildren, Hunter and Holden Woods, Preston Miller, Hayden and Heath Garner, Kara, Kathleyn, Hayley, Jaylee and Kylee Logan; one sister, Patsy Hurt.
There will be no services as cremation was his choice under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
The family request donations be made to Christian Fellowship Church, 1036 Mt Olivet Girkin Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42101.
