BOWLING GREEN – Mark Lowry II, 85 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Hospice House.
He was the son of the late Mark Lowry and Olivia Hall Lowry. He was preceded in death by three brothers, David, John and Monte Lowry. Mark served in the U.S. Army for over 30 years, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired as a full colonel, was a retired professor at Western Kentucky University, a member of the VFW and of the Baptist faith.
His survivors include his two sons, Mark Lowry III and Matthew P. Lowry (Carman); one daughter, Elizabeth Dupuy; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; one sister, Mary Reavis; several nieces and nephews.
There will be memorial service 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, KY 42101
