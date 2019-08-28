Bowling Green - Eddith Marla (Basham) Cline, 65, of Bowling Green passed away August 27, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Roundhill, Kentucky native was born November 5, 1953 to the late Vollie and Mary Francis (Lawrence) Basham. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Billy Joe Cline and brothers, Jimmy and Lonnie Basham. Marla loved cooking for and spending time with her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Marla was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ and worked at Fruit of the Loom for over 20 years.
Survivors include her daughters, Becky Basham (Ricky) and Michelle Haynes; grandchildren, Brittany, Kayla, Eric, Payton, Brilee, Mattie, and Brandi; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Diccico (Nick), Edith Young, Joretta Mosby, Diane Ladd, and Lisa Clothier (Rich); brothers, Tommy Basham (Rennie), Virgil Basham (Debbie), and Toby Basham; sister-in-law, Darlene Wilson (Gene) and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 1 until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday. Cremation will follow the funeral service.