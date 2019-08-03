Bowling Green - Marlene Benningfield, age 86, passed away Friday August 2, 2019 at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Luther Lee & Nancy Anna (Wooldridge) Price. She was preceded in death by her siblings Thomas Price, Ernest Price, Mary Tittle, Hugh D Price, Doug Price, Ervin Price & Helen Price. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Herbert Garnett Benningfield, children Ronnie Benningfield (Kathy), Debbie Potter (Jerry) & Randy Benningfield (Jana), grandchildren Shaun Benningfield, Amber Roberts, Brian Geringswald (Angie), Julie Champion (Josh), Bradley Benningfield (Ashley) & Max Benningfield, great-grandchildren, Mason Benningfield, Tripp Roberts, Reid Geringswald, Jaylee Champion, Jordynn Champion & Cole Benningfield, siblings Marie Johnson, Joe Price (Sylvia), Wayne Price (Judy) & Nadine Purkerson (Harold). Visitation will be Monday August 5, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM and Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bike 4 Alzheimers Association 1311 College St. Bowling Green, KY 42101 or www.bike4alz.org
