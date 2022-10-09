Bowling Green - Marlene Farris Richer, 59, of Murfreesboro, TN formerly of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital. She was employed at GW Accounting as payroll specialist and was a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by a step daughter, Kelly Ann Richer. Leaving to cherish her memories will be her husband, Michael Richer; her parents, Randall Farris and Jacqueline Webb Farris; a son, Michael Barnes (Ashlynn); step son, Michael Richer (Terri); grandchildren, Kali and Malikai Richer; her twin sister, Darlene White (Robin); her brother, Randall Farris (Jannie); four nieces, Mailey Wilson (Barton), Jacqueline, Raeghan and Alexa Farris; one nephew, Korey Young (Jennifer); her father and mother-in-law, Maurice and Margie Richer; several extended family members including aunts, uncles and cousins; and her furbaby's, Bear and Saddie. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donation be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral expense.
