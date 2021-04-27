Marshall Neal Edmonds entered this life on November 18, 1938 and was received into the arms of his loving Savior on April 25, 2021. Marshall was a loving husband of 35 years, devoted father and committed servant to Zion Missionary Baptist church (Evansville, IN). He took pride in imparting his Christian faith and dedication to family to his grandchildren. Lastly, Marshall pledged 34 years of his life to federal service.
Marshall was formally educated in the Bowling Green public school system and graduated from State Street High School in 1954. He pursued advanced education at Central State University, Butler University and Western Kentucky University. For over 50 years, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi. Marshall was actively engaged in his church as a member of the Men’s Choir, a Sunday School teacher, and a member of the Finance Committee. Most importantly, he was ordained as a Deacon in 2001. Marshall and Regina united in holy matrimony on July 2, 1985. Through this union, they prioritized love and acceptance that was a witness to many couples in the church, the community and in the family. In his last days, Marshall’s ministry of reconciliation was demonstrated by all of his children surrounding him in love and support as one family. This was his final gift to us, a gift of restoration.
Marshall was preceded in death by his father, Ashur Jewell Edmonds, his mother, Addie Jane Edmonds, his eldest son, Steven Allen Edmonds, and his brother, John Buel Edmonds. He is survived in life by his loving wife, Regina Louise Edmonds, his children: Kevin Edmonds (Hazel) of Lexington KY; Lindsay Edmonds (Gloria) of Bowling Green, KY; Sherry Donaldson (Keith) of Boston, MA; Alicia Marks of South Bend, IN; and Andrea Holland of Nashville, TN. Also carrying his legacy are ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; additionally, he leaves in memory a cousin, Betty Pettiford of Yellow Springs, OH, and a special sister, Beverly Terry of Evansville, IN. Walk-Through Visitation-10:00 AM-11:00 AM On Thursday-April 29, 2021 at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc, 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Private Funeral Services Thursday at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. Burial-Fairview Cemetery,Bowling Green,Kentucky. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com