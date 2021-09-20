Bowling Green, Kentucky – Marshall L. Jones 73 of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. Entered into rest on Friday, September 17, 2021. Marshall was the son of the late Walter J. Jones and Betty Johnson Jones. He was a retired Teacher and Coach from the Christian County Public School System and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Walk-Through-Visitation 10:30 AM-1:30 PM-Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services 2:00 PM Wednesday at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. Interment-Plainview Cemetery, Oakland, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife Glistine Green Jones, Hopkinsville, KY. Children, Jemal (Mechelle)Jones, Bowling Green, KY, Darrus (Elizabeth) Jones, Hopkinsville, KY, Marius Jones, Clarksville, TN. 11 Grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.