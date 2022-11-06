Bowling Green – Martha Ann Boots, age 81, passed away Friday November 4, 2022 at her residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Ann has been a resident of Bowling Green since 1983. Born March 11, 1941 in Independence, Kansas to the late Earl Howard and Mildred Howard Henderson, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Boots and four sisters, Louise Russell, Helen Mavers, Virginia Gillman and Joy Williams. Ann is survived by her daughter Kim Nuckles and her son Rodney Lee Boots (Donna), nine grandchildren, Robert, Kerri, Kristi, Andrea, Lindsey, Brandon, Rhett, Jessica and Richard, twenty great-grandchildren, Joshua, Elizabeth, Jesse, Brynnlee, Masyn, Chase, Parker, Raegan, Justin, Addyson, Kolestyn, Jackson, S.J., Sophia, Ben, Axton, Adi, Riggz, Annie and Roman.
Ann worked at Service Once Credit Union as a Branch Manager for 23 years where she retired from. She was member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green.
Visitation will be Monday November 7, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Tuesday November 8, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM with Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
