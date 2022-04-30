Bowling Green - Martha Ann Cissell Watters, age 89, passed away Saturday April 30, 2022 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Paducah, KY native was the daughter of the late William Clarence Cissell and Agnes Ophilia Vessell Cissell and wife of the late William Jack Watters. She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Watters and Jennifer Hidenrite (John) and one son, William Watters (Lorrie) and one brother, Joseph Birtard Cissell. Cremation was Chosen. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.