Bowling Green - Martha Brown Jeannette, 78, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Louisville. The Alvaton native was the daughter of the late Claude and Hattie Johns Corbitt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "J.C." Brown. She attended WKU and retired from Eaton Corporation, formerly Cutler-Hammer, as the plant manager's secretary. Mrs. Jeannette was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church for forty-eight years where she was actively involved in many roles. She was a dedicated, loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of fifteen years, Jack Jeannette; two daughters, Gina Brown Cassity (Mark) and Christy Jo Brown; one sister, Willodean Lyons; also survived by Michael W. Jeannette (Debbie) and Patti Spear (Kevin), and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services at Cumberland Presbyterian Church and burial at Horse Cave Cemetery will be private. There will be a public celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to the Cumberland Presbyterian Memorial Fund at 807 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104 or Hosparus of Barren River at 101 Riverwood Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
