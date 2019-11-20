Bowling Green - Martha Carole Beville Jones, 74 of Bowling Green passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late William I. "Boxie" Beville and Inez Kirtley Beville.
Her survivors include three sons, David Jones, William "Bill" Jones (Connie), James "Jim" Jones; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, John Beville (Laura); one niece; two nephews; and two great nieces.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with interment in Fairview Cemetery.