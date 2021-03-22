Bowling Green – Martha Kelly Sandefur, age 92, died peacefully on February 28th, 2021, surrounded by her family in her Chattanooga home. Born in Maceo, Kentucky, she was the second daughter of Melvina Pegram Kelly (1900-1972) and William G. Kelly (1898-1976). In both appearance and spirit, Martha was a beautiful woman to all who were fortunate enough to know her. She was the perfect life partner for J.T., her husband of 72 years, with whom she lived, loved, and traveled the world. They met at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in February 1948 and were married by October. She was a devoted mother to her two children, Kelly and Sarah, and mother-in-law to Denise. As a loving grandmother to Alan and Logan Sandefur, Destiny S. Shackleford (Jake) and Victor Adegun, and great-grandmother to Avalyn and Jace Shackleford, she found her greatest happiness in her family. In her career as a “domestic engineer,” she was an exceptional cook, seamstress, decorator, and bridge player. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sarah Catherine Kelly (1923-1941), and numerous extended family members. Many of Martha’s friends, lifelong and numerous, left her behind temporarily, but surely there are bridge games in heaven. Martha is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Helen Kelly Randall (Frank), special niece/“daughter” Catherine R. Elliott (Tim), and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Martha’s Life will be held at 3:00pm CST on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at J. C. Kirby and Son Funeral Home, 820 Lovers Lane, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
