Bowling Green - Martha Eileen Shell Hepp, 75, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at White House Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in White House, TN. The Campbellsburg, KY native was a daughter of the late Thelma Rebecca Brent Shell and Hugh David Shell. Mrs. Hepp was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and worked several years at Invitations on Main.
She is survived by three daughters, Heather Hepp Falk (William) of Panama City, FL, Kristen Brent Hepp (Shannon) and Hollie Hepp Durbin (Bob) all of Bowling Green; one sister, Carolyn Shell Wiltse of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; eight grandchildren, Liam, Bryce, Trevor, Kaitlyn, Michael, Beth, Julianne and Mary Kate; one great grandchild, Annaliese. Visitation is scheduled from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Private funeral services and entombment are scheduled at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the BG/WC Humane Society.
Commented