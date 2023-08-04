BOWLING GREEN - Martha Evelyn Wells Urban age 87 of Bowling Green, passed away at 11:28 on August 3, 2023 at the Hospice House of Bowling Green, KY. Mrs. Martha was born in Todd County, Kentucky to the late Virgil and Gevena Knight Wells. She is the widow of Julian Urban.
She is also preceded in death by her son James Bruce Urban. Martha retired from Turner Industries, where she worked as a seamstress. She was a Baptist. She is survived by her son, Johnny Urban of Bowling Green. Her sister, Betty Phillips of Georgia. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday and after 10:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.