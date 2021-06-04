Bowling Green - Martha Frances Simmons, 75 of Bowling Green died Friday, June 4, 2021 at Signature Health Care. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Will and Hallie Herald Kimbro. She was an accountant and member of the Sandhill Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Her survivors include her husband of 58 years, Johnny Simmons; one daughter Sue Bruce; one son Keith Simmons (Kerry); five grandchildren, Kolton Simmons, Caleb Bruce, Macy Bruce, Megean Weldon and Adrian McCloud; one great grandson, Oliver Weldon; one brother, Ray Kimbro (Margie) and one sister, Patty Madison (James) and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday with visitation from 3-6 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bethel Cemetery.