Rockfield - Martha Jane Webb Bledsoe of Rockfield, died at her residence on Monday. She was born in Bowling Green to the late Virgil Eugene and Gladys Virgina Richey Webb. The widow of the late Warren L. Bledsoe. Mrs Bledsoe retired Loan Officer from Nation City PNC Bank. A member of the First Baptist Church; but attended Hillvue Heights Church. She loved to sew, bake and was known for her "famous Nannie Pickles" She is survived by her children, Daniel Bledsoe (Retired US Navy) and wife Mary of Winchester, TN, Mary Ann Stahl (Bruce) and Joe Bledsoe both of Rockfield. Grandchildren, Chris Bledsoe (Michele), Kristina Britt (David), Daniel Stahl, David Stahl and Shaina Stahl (deceased). 8 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. Sister, Mary Miller of Texas. Niece, Laura Miller Hughes (Jay). A deceased brother, Henry Webb. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 9:00 am Friday at the J. C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral will be at 11:00 am Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
