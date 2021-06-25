Bowling Green - Mrs. Martha Jane Adams McGrane, 64, of Bowling Green entered into rest Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Martha was a native of Panama City, FL and was born October 3, 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents D. M. Adams, M. D. and Martha Jane (Fleenor) Adams.
Martha was a registered nurse at The Medical Center for over 29 years, a member of Living Hope Baptist Church and graduate of the University of Florida. She also was a member of the Bowling Green Women's Club, Grandmother's In Prayer and Mom's In Prayer. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her wonderful husband Jim McGrane, a son Patrick McGrane of Auburn and a daughter Kaitlin Simpson (Norman) of Bowling Green. Three precious grandchildren Rosalyn McDaniel, Nora Simpson and Turner Simpson. Also her mother-in-law Helen McGrane of Bowling Green.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 9:30 am at Living Hope Baptist Church, Worship Center. Visitation will be Monday, 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Tuesday 8:30 am until time of services at Living Hope Baptist Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2.
In lieu of flowers, Martha's family has requested memorial gifts be sent to: Cru; P.O. Box 628222; Orlando FL, 32862; Attn: Martha McGrane memorial account # 0132991 Cru has established a Living Memorial program to provide an opportunity for concerned Christians with an opportunity to honor the memory of someone they love in a way that honors Christ and assures the furtherance of the Gospel of Christ. Your memorial gift will be used to further the Gospel in the name of Jesus and in memory of Martha McGrane. Please include this account number on the contribution 0132991.