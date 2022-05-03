Bowling Green – Martha Jane Murray, age 80, of Bowling Green, departed peacefully on her journey to Heaven Sunday, May 1st, 2022. She was born to the late Lawrence and Juanita Miller on August 12, 1941, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Martha was preceded in death by her sister Francis Street and survived by her loving and devoted husband, Gene Murray, three remaining sisters, Elizabeth Byrnes, Rita Pruett, and Shirley Lyons, two children, Lesia Carrubba, Stachia Murray, two stepchildren, Cindy and Kelly, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Martha was an amazing woman. Martha was also an amazing wife, mother, and sister who loved her family and friends dearly. She also loved to travel and had many wonderful and exciting adventures throughout her life. The family wishes to thank all of those who reached out or visited her during her last days. Visitation will be Friday, May 6, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11:00 am at Bowling Green Gardens, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Martha’s name to one of the following organizations. Bowling Green-Warren Co. Human Society, 1925 Rivers St., Bowling Green, KY 42101, St. Jude’s Hospital, donors@stjude.org or The Salvation Army of Bowling Green, KY, 400 W. Main Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
