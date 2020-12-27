Bowling Green - Martha Jane Wimpee, age 73, passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, on her favorite day of the year, December 25, surrounded by her family. She was born June 20, 1947 to the late Elvis and Alma Whittaker. She is preceded in death by her son Bobby Wayne, and a grandson Justin Wilbert.
Martha enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Spike. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, watching TV, and reading her newspaper.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Larry Wimpee. Three daughters; Kimberly Miller (Dennis), Christie Wimpee Wilbert, and Tracy Morton (Brad). Grandchildren; Jeremy Wilbert (Alexa Smith), Amber McCarty (James), Leslie Morton, and Samantha Morton. Siblings; JR Whittaker, Dwayne Whittaker, Wallace Whittaker, Brenda Shuttleworth, and Dorothy Anderson.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery in Richardsville. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.