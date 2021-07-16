Louisville - Martha Jean Farmer, 97, passed peacefully on June 23, 2021, at Hosparus Inpatient Care at Norton Pavilion in Louisville. She was born in Louisville to Evelyn Marie Woods and Charles Edward Hancock. She attended Midway High School and graduated from Deaconess School of Nursing in Louisville. In 1948 she married Sidney Eugene Farmer of Pittsburg, PA. They moved to Brownsville in the late 40's and moved to Bowling Green in 1986.
Martha Jean was a charter member of the Brownsville Homemaker. She loved to work at the Edmonson County Fair. She loved to paint, sew and cook and do crafts. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green.
Martha Jean was predeceased by Sidney and her son Jack Farmer (Amy). She is survived by children, Karen Frances Miller (Ralph), Debbie Bates (John) and Harry Farmer, grandchildren, Rachel Wilson (Bill), Shelly Boyer (Jason), Jennifer Gonzales (Albert), Ralph Miller (Carey), Mark Miller (Jenn), Jillian Lukose (Steve), Kelly Farmer and Brandy Wilson (Brandon). There are 17 great- grandchildren and 3 great- great- grandchildren.
Her body was donated to the University of Louisville Medical School. On Saturday, July 31, 2021, there will be a gathering at noon, followed by a Memorial Mass at 1 pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4754 Smallhouse Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Buddy House, South Central Down's Syndrome or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.