Bowling Green - Martha Jean Stephens, 87, passed away peacefully in Bowling Green on November 8, 2021 at the Hospice House. She was born to the late Fred and Lillie Mae Deckard on August 22, 1934. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gus Stephens, sisters; Mary, Marie, Ruby and Mae Belle, and brothers; Monk and Joe Deckard.
Jean was a homemaker who worked alongside her husband on their farm for 60 years. Daily life included feeding her chickens, naming newborn calves, cleaning fish caught by her grandchildren, canning vegetables grown in her garden, and working the fields. Gus and Jean were known in the community of Roundhill for producing sorghum from their mill, which she used to make popcorn balls, a favorite for children of all ages. In the evenings, Jean could be found crocheting or making sock monkeys. Her hands were never idle. She was a long time member of Bethlehem Church of Christ and attended Shadyland Church of Christ after the passing of her husband.
Survivors include her daughters Sarah Keister (Randy) and Teresa Forshee (Chuck). Grandchildren include Shannon (Brian), Stephen (Kathrine), Rick (Jennifer), Bradley (Mary Ellen), and CJ (Chauncey). Great-grandchildren include Laura (Tony), Will, Earon, Cooper, Thomas, Barrett, Corbin, Ava, and Paisley. Jean was expecting the arrival of another great-grandson in May 2022 and her first great-great granddaughter, Leia Rhea, in January 2022.
Visitation will be from 9 until 12 p.m. Friday, November 12, with service conducted at 12 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will be in Honaker Cemetery in Roundhill, Kentucky.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the Reedyville Cemetery Fund (%Betty Farris).
