Bowling Green - Martha K. Jackson, passed away Monday Oct. 19, 2020 at Signature Nursing Home. Martha was happily married to the late John Arthur Jackson for 70 years and 6 months. She was the youngest daughter of Frank C. and Mattie Rivera Kelly, she had five sisters and three brothers. Martha was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir. She retired from Western Ky. University in 1984 where she had held a secretarial position. Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother to seven and great grandmother to four. A Memorial Service will be held graveside at Fairview Cemetery, Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11:00 a.m. Surviving Martha is her son Frank Jackson, Weldon Spring., MO. Preceding Martha in death was her daughter Lisa Wiggins, Bowling Green, Ky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS