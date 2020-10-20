Bowling Green - Martha K. Jackson, passed away Monday Oct. 19, 2020 at Signature Nursing Home. Martha was happily married to the late John Arthur Jackson for 70 years and 6 months. She was the youngest daughter of Frank C. and Mattie Rivera Kelly, she had five sisters and three brothers. Martha was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir. She retired from Western Ky. University in 1984 where she had held a secretarial position. Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother to seven and great grandmother to four. A Memorial Service will be held graveside at Fairview Cemetery, Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11:00 a.m. Surviving Martha is her son Frank Jackson, Weldon Spring., MO. Preceding Martha in death was her daughter Lisa Wiggins, Bowling Green, Ky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.