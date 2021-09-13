Bowling Green – Martha Lee (Mullendore) Copeland, 76, of Bowling Green passed away on September 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Howard Ray Mullendore, Sr. Martha is survived by her children Amy Lee Copeland (Christopher Lane Rouse), John Ross Copeland (Ronda Beth), and Mary Anne Copeland (Christopher Allen Williams); brothers Howard Ray Mullendore, Jr. (Ginny) and David Dean Mullendore (Judy); grandchildren Copeland, Anna Sutton, Egan Ross, Stella and Emily; and other dear family and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 15, at J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel on Lovers Lane from 9:00 – 11:00 am and service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Martha’s memory to the BG Humane Society.