Rockfield - Martha Lee Estes, of Rockfield, KY, was born December 21, 1938 in Crittenden County and peacefully entered her eternal home on August 30, 2020 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY after a 3 1/2 year brave and faith-filled battle against cancer. After graduating from Crittenden County High School, Martha came to Bowling Green to attend and graduate from Bowling Green Business University, where soon after she met and married Robert Allen Estes on August 31, 1961 at Eastwood Baptist Church. She worked for several years as the Personnel Manager at Sears & Roebuck and eventually went on to work over 20 years as a Program Technician at the local ASCS office (now known as the Farm Service Agency) where she faithfully served farmers and shared their love of the land. Martha was a devoted member and gifted musician of Clear Fork Baptist Church where she loyally served her congregation about 50 years as pianist and then organist, while also serving as the church treasurer for almost 20 combined years. She was a loving and deeply devoted wife, mother, Mamaw, sister and friend. She was an excellent cook who loved tending to her annual garden, canning, working puzzles, singing and playing the piano, reading, attending her granddaughters' volleyball games, being out on the farm and keeping an eye on the cattle, sending cards and taking meals to the sick and hurting, doting on her adored six grandchildren, and always giving the glory to her Lord and Savior. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Camel and Cleo Railey Hendrix, as well as her sister Natalie Jo Poindexter and her two brothers, Eddie Hendrix and infant Richard Hendrix. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert A. Estes, her daughter Robin Pemberton (Scott) and her son Joe Don Estes (Natalia), all of Bowling Green; six grandchildren: Sarah, Sydney and Sophie Pemberton and Wyatt, Emma Pearl and Hattie Rose Estes; three sisters: Willie Summers of Mayfield, KY, Doris McMican of Marion, KY, Barbara (Jerry) Nunn of Desloge, MO; and one sister-in-law Sherry Hendrix of Marion, KY. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews who were very close to her heart, as were all her Clear Fork church family. A walk-through visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm at JC Kirby & Son, Lovers Lane Chapel. Her funeral will be Thursday at 1 pm at Clear Fork Baptist Church, with visitation beforehand from 11 am to 1 pm. Interment will follow at Smiths Grove Cemetery. For the consideration of the family and all guests, masks are highly encouraged at all services.
