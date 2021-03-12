Bowling Green - Martha Lou Weaver Miller "Granna", 84, of Alvaton, KY went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Hospice House.
Martha was the daughter of the late Enoch Curtis Weaver and Winnie Grace Tabor Weaver. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 62 years (July 14, 1957), Buddy Morgan Miller; her brothers Lealon Arles Weaver and Willard Lee Weaver; a sister Emma Jean Moulder; sister-in-law Garlene Wimpee Weaver; brother-in-laws J.W. Moulder and Wilmer Dean Oliver.
She is survived by her daughter, Darla Miller Harwood, Danny (Kathy) Miller, and Jeff (Rhonda) Miller. Six grandchildren: Candice (Judd) Steele, Brandon (Kelli) Miller, Bradley (Sara) Miller, Derron (Sarah), Miller, Megan (Colton) Isaacs, and Corey Miller. Five great-grandchildren: Corbin Miller, Cooper Isaacs, Charlee Isaacs, Shepard Steele, and Sutton Grace Steele. Her sister Virginia Sue Oliver and sister-in-law Joyce Moody Weaver.
She was delivered by Dr. J.M. Adair at Claypool where she was born November 29, 1936. She was raised in the Claypool community in Warren County where her parents owned the E.C. Weaver General Merchandise store, and her father was the Postmaster of Claypool. She loved her memories of the store customers, farm behind the store, and going to the Tabor and Weaver reunions with fond memories of playing with her cousins and visiting her aunts and uncles. She went to school at Rocky Springs School, Alvaton High School, and she was a 1955 graduate of Scottsville High School. She went to a nursing diploma program at Nashville Memorial Hospital.
She was a wonderful wife and mother raising her three children. In her earlier days, she had a big garden on Peachtree Lane and liked to can and work in the yard. She worked part-time at Cumberland Trace cafeteria and later worked at Holley Carburetor in the 70s-80s. She enjoyed building a house on Scottsville Road with her husband in the 70s and living there until her death. She absolutely loved being a grandmother and wanted to be a big part of their lives by watching their sporting events, reading to them, and taking them shopping. She loved cheering on the UK Wildcats. She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church since the 1960s. She would often state she had a great life. "Granna" was deeply loved by her family.
Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 15, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday March 14, 2021 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Monday 8:30 until the time of the funeral at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.