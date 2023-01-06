Bowling Green – Martha Louise Davis Jaggers age 82 of Bowling Green, was called home to Heaven on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Nashville, TN at the Vanderbilt Hospital. Martha was born in Butler County to the late Kenneth Dyer and Thelma Daugherty Davis.
Martha is also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy and son-in-law, Terry Merideth.
Martha retired from Holly Carb. She also was the Manager of Ben Franklin Store. Martha was a saved member of the Cave Mill Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Clinton Wayne Jaggers. Her daughter, Sherry Louise Merideth of Bowling Green. Son, Clinton Wayne Jaggers II of Brentwood, TN. 2 grandchildren, Travis Mark Merideth and Joshua Wayne Merideth. 6 great grandchildren. Sister, Linda Ann Young of Bowling Green, FL.
A private service was held on Wednesday. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Memory of Mrs. Martha.
