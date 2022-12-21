Bowling Green – Martha Mae King Martin, age 88, passed away Sunday December 18, 2022 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Sumner County TN. native was the daughter of the late Grafton G. King and Olean Cassity King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Martha retired from Eaton Corporation after 31 years of service. She loved to travel, taking vacations with friends and family to the beach and the mountains. She spent countless weekends following her husband while he played country music, she was at home on a dance floor where she taught many young people to square dance, she made the best fried apple pies, loved to have her picture made, was always smiling and loving her family. She we will missed by all.
Martha is survived by her husband, Curtis C Martin Jr., one son Ronald Martin (Carla) one daughter, Pamela Martin, one sister, Nellie Dooley, four grandchildren, Stephanie Scott (Dock), Heather Nalley (Evan), Melissa Trent (Adam) and Dale Martin, seven great-grandchildren, Zachary Hatfield (Ranee), Taylor Hagan (Cameron), Lauren Barry (Lane), Reed Scott, Ryker Trent, Deacon Martin and Bishop Martin and five great-great grandchildren, Brennan Hatfield, River Hagan, Fisher Hagan, Colt Hagan and Hadley Barry.
Visitation will be Wednesday December 21, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Private family funeral service and burial will be held at a later date.
