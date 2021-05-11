Oakland - Martha-Moss Hackney Cassady, daughter of the late Annie Grimes Hackney and William Wells Hackney died at the age of 97 on Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Cassady and her son, Lloyd Wells Cassady. She was co-owner of Cassady Furniture Company, proprietress of Carriage House Antiques and a member of Oakland Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter Courtney Ann Cassady of Oakland; a daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Cassady of Bowling Green, one granddaughter, Elizabeth Wells Gann (Dr. Chip Thomas) and twin great-grandsons, William Wells Gann and Robert Thomas Gann of Manderville, LA. At Mrs. Cassady's request she chose cremation with no visitation or grave site service. Hardy & Son Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.