Bowling Green – Martha Glasscock Steele, 83, of Plano passed away August 14, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky after a brief illness. The Boyce, Kentucky native was born June 28, 1940 to the late William Boyd and Docia Mildred Jackson Glasscock. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robbie M. Steele; brothers, James Michael and Mitchell Glasscock; and sister, Patsy Jane Glasscock. Martha was known for her green thumb spearheading the family’s greenhouse and farmers market operations called “from the garden”. Her overall talent to make anything out of the materials before her. She loved her pets including her cats and black labs, was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, a doting band Nana, and an expert bargain-shopper. She was a longtime member of Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church and retired from South Central Bank and had worked at American National Bank and Citizens National Bank. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Corder (Allen) and son Michael Steele (Melissa) both of Alvaton; grandchildren, Allen Michael Corder, Mitch Corder, and Taylor Steele all of Alvaton; sister, Ann Glasscock; sisters-in-law, Marie Glasscock, Phyllis Oliphant, Joevelyn Steele, Jan Pearson (Gerald), Teresa Newby (Ernie), Sue Nalley (Bernie), Mary Shrum Steele, Linda Steele, and Mary Rose Steele; brothers-in-law, Steve Steele (Phyllis) and Buddy Steele; niece, Jennifer Glass (Cory); great-nephews, Jackson and Camden Glass; great-niece, Avajane Glass; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and special friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday. A private burial will take place next to her husband, parents, and siblings at Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Martha Steele (Glasscock)
