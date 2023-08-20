SMITHS GROVE – Martha Stiles McGuirk, 86 of Smiths Grove died Friday, August 18, 2023 at her residence.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Youree Stiles and Margie Norris Stiles. She was the wife of the late James W. McGuirk. Martha was employed by Citizens National Bank. She was a member and elder of the Smiths Grove Presbyterian Church, also serving many years as a Sunday school Teacher and the leader of the Presbyterian Women. She was honored as a lifetime member of the organization. Martha held various leadership positions in the community and was a dedicated supporter of the arts. She served on the Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees and held various offices in the Womans Club of Smiths Grove. She was a charter member and past president of the Warren East Garden Club.
Her survivors include her step-son, Michael McGuirk (Phyllis); four grandchildren, Shellie McGuirk, Wayne McGuirk, Brad McGuirk (Lauren), and Meghan McGuirk; great-grandchildren, Justin, Jonathan, and Austin Parker, Brittany Botkin (Joseph), Millie and Isla McGuirk; great-great-grandchildren, Jimmy McGuirk and Alivia Hites; also survived by Chok Soth, Tom Suoy (Stacy), Synoon Rhodes (Alex), and their families; her special caregivers, Nancy Isenberg, Elizabeth Groce, Christie Shackles, and Carolyn Lemons.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Martha’s memory to Smiths Grove Presbyterian Church. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
