Bowling Green – Marvin Campbell age 91 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was born in Bowling Green to the late John Campbell and Nell Hazel Hargett. Preceded in death by his daughter, Diania “Sissy” Campbell. Granddaughter Amy Campbell Bentley. 5 brothers, Lewis, Joe, John, Walter and Clarence and a sister, Billia Moore. Holley Carb. for over 30 years as a welder. He is a member of Southside Baptist Church, enjoyed going on Mission Trips and Preacher’s Conference with the other men, he was the Sunday School Superintendent for several years. Marvin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Delois Brown Campbell. 3 sons, Mike Campbell (Shirley) of Bowling Green, Bobby Campbell (Edel) of Mississippi and Dwight Campbell (Crystal) of Glasgow. Daughter, Debbie Long (Mike) of Bowling Green. 4 grandchildren, Paul Campbell (Ashley), Jennifer Campbell, Logan and Skyler Campbell. Step granddaughter, Faith Parish. 5 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday and after 9:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Clearfork Baptist Church Cemetery. Donations may be made to https://gofund.me/da9053fe
