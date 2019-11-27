Bowling Green - Marvin D. Osborne, 80, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his daughter's residence. The Claypool, KY native was the son of the late Mary Hill Osborne and Neal Osborne. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Jean Hull Osborne and a sister, Charlotte Cowles.
Marvin honorably served in the United States Air Force. He worked as an electrician for Graves Gilbert Clinic and was a member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Alvaton High School.
Mr. Osborne is survived by one daughter, Brenda Graves; one brother, Larry Wayne; two sisters, Janice England (Sherman) and Phyllis Scalf; two grandchildren, Kevin Graves and Bonita Klein (Martha).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital.