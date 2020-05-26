Scottsville - On the morning of May 20, 2020, one of the most beautiful hearts that ever beat got tired and had to rest. Marvin Lee Whitaker was born April 13, 1937 to Carl & Myrtle Whitaker of Danville, Kentucky. He grew up to marry the love of his life, his "SugarBabe" of more than 63 years, Irene Virginia Miller, March 1957.
He was the most loving and loved husband and inevitably, as life and love would have it, that produced five adoring children, one son and four daughters, "sonny boy" and "sugar" (the latter being an endearment his girls gladly shared). The only thing Daddy loved more than Momma and his children was his Creator, Jehovah God, to whom he dedicated his life in the summer of 1965. A faithful servant, Daddy loved the ministry, sharing the Bible's message about Jesus and Jehovah. He genuinely adored his spiritual brothers and sisters, and most recently served as a Christian Elder in the Bowling Green East Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Daddy was a hard worker and supported Momma and his growing family, working in the electric industry, beginning his career as a lineman for Kentucky Utilities and retiring as the Operations Manager for the Tohono O'odham Utility Authority in Tucson, Arizona. Always an early riser, he made the most of every day and spent many an hour hunting, fishing, and gardening. But when he could not be outside, he and Momma spent numerous afternoons playing rummy or dominoes, one of their favorite pastimes. Not particularly tall in stature, Daddy was nevertheless a giant of a man in every other sense of the word. There isn't enough paper or ink in the world to describe him. So grounded, so wise, he touched and influenced numerous lives and we are comforted by the many who are sharing their memories and their love for him.
Daddy was proud of his family, but otherwise he was genuinely humble, and would be embarrassed by our description of him. He would prefer a modest and quiet good-bye, but quite frankly, we are not good at good-byes. We are good at hellos and hugs and kisses, and we will desperately miss his until we see him again. But we know we will see him again. We have firm belief in the words recorded in the Bible at John 5:28, 29 - that the dead will hear Jesus' voice and come out of the grave to live again. We can't wait for that time, to see his precious face. Our world is shaken to the core, but not our faith in the Bible's promise – and we have Daddy to thank for that.
Because of current restrictions, a Memorial service is postponed until a later date, but the family expresses our deep appreciation for the outpouring of love from friends and acquaintances. Survivors of this beautiful man include: his beloved wife, Irene; son, Christopher Whitaker; daughter, Janet Bock (Don); daughter, Kelly Brugger (Jan); daughter, Sydney Kaercher (John), daughter, Rachel Neumann (Shenandoah); adored sister, Norma Jean Baker (Jackie); grandsons, Jared Whitaker (Kayla), Elijah Starks (Chelsea), Taylor Bock (Shelby), and Nicholas Starks (Kassy), as well as extended family and friends that are like family. www.goadfh.com
