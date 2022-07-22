Bowling Green - Marvin "Shakey" Goodhue Jr., 71, of Bowling Green passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his residence. The Cave City native was a son of the late Marvin Moore Goodhue Sr. and Viola Roller Goodhue. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four sisters; Wanda Lee, Leoada Goodhue, Ada Goodhue, Cathy Lawrence; and a brother, Bobby Goodhue.
Mr. Goodhue was a member of Cave City Baptist Church. He was a retired Army veteran. He was employed by Tyson Foods and received a million miles over the road driving award. He was a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Cowles Goodhue; a son, Matthew Goodhue; a daughter, Lacey Goodhue; three sisters, Liz Stewart (Merle), Henryetta Lohden (Joe), and Jeannie VanZant (Tim); a granddaughter, Madison Goodhue.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Additional visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.