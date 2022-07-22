Bowling Green - Marvin "Shakey" Goodhue Jr., 71, of Bowling Green passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his residence. The Cave City native was a son of the late Marvin Moore Goodhue Sr. and Viola Roller Goodhue. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four sisters; Wanda Lee, Leoada Goodhue, Ada Goodhue, Cathy Lawrence; and a brother, Bobby Goodhue.