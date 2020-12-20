Bowling Green - Mary Alice (Willoughby) Norris passed away at the age of 72 at The Medical Center on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born in Boyce, KY, and was a graduate of Alvaton High School, Class of 1966, where she was a cheerleader. Mary Alice's working career at Fruit of the Loom spanned 42 years, first at The Derby then at the corporate headquarters, where she was a member of The Founders Club until her retirement.
Mrs. Norris was a lifelong fan of auto racing, University of Kentucky basketball, and Elvis Presley. She was always ready for an adventure, regardless of the distance, and was well loved for helping others in the community. She loved live music of many kinds. She especially enjoyed doting on the children in her life as well as her friendships with ladies of the Steel Magnolias. She was a loving parent and wife who cared greatly for her children and husband through all the challenges and joys of life. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Laverne Willoughby (Yadon) and Grover Lemuel Willoughby; her husband of 48 years, Clifton Earl Norris; sister, Sandra Faye Hughes. Survivors include her children, Clifton Norris II of Atlanta, GA, and Jane Norris of Fort Mill, SC. In addition, she is survived by her sister Beverly Wilson (David) and brother Garry Willoughby and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with burial in Bowling Green Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Widows Walk in care of Friendship Community Church, 11369 Leaton Road, Alvaton, KY 42122.