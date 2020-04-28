Bowling Green - "Ozzie" Osborne, 37, of Bowling Green, passed away April 26, 2020 in Bowling Green.
She was the daughter of the late Mary Sue Nichols. Ozzie is survived by her son, Isaac Osborne; wife, Lindsey; step-father, Tim Nichols; mother in law, Crystal Grant; long time father figure, Johnny Turner; step-sisters, Melissa Bailey and Amber McMahan and their families; "Mammie"; and the extensive family and friends, you know who you are.
She follows home her sister, Gelynn Martin and mother, Mary Sue Nichols.
To know her was to love her. She will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held as soon as feasible, with time and place announced through family and social media. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
