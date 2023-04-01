BOWLING GREEN – Mary Ann Causey, 79, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023 at her home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Mary was born on May 17, 1943 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to the late Betsy Ann and Walter Martin.
She is also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Hugh Porter Causey; a sister, Betty Sprouse; and a brother, William ‘Bill’ Martin.
Mary had a kind heart and was known for her many unsung deeds to help those in need.
Survivors include her sons, Gary Simmons (Tammy) and Michael Causey (Tammy); step-daughter, Cathy Pioli (Andy); step-sons, Dennis Causey (Lori) and David Causey (Crystal) all of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Porter Causey, Justin Simmons, and Nicole Simmons; step-grandchildren, Stephen Taylor, Katelyn Causey, Travis Causey (Emery), Aron Causey (Sierra), Gunnar Causey, Rowdy Causey, Jenny Bates (Alan), and Lisa Halladay (Daniel); seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Martin of Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Mary chose cremation. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.
