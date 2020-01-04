Bowling Green, KY - Mary Ann Dickey, passed away on Thursday, the 2nd of January, 2020 at 7:00 am. Born on July 25, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert Wallace Dickey and Margaret Mitchell Dickey. As a direct descendant of Jane Barclay, a charter member of The Presbyterian Church and a member of one of the founding families of this city, she was actively involved in the life of her church. She is survived by a sister, Bettye Dickey Brown (Joel) of Bowling Green and a brother Robert Wallace Dickey Jr. (Joy) of Saint Augustine Beach, Florida and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A 1957 graduate of Bowling Green High School, she attended Western Kentucky University and was a life-long learner of all things. Born with a remarkable memory, she loved her family and friends. A voracious reader, Mary Ann loved dogs and especially Boston terriers. Her talents included the execution of all types of needlework.
Visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6th, 2020 in the parlor and from 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning January 7th until time of the services at 11:00 a.m. at The Presbyterian Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Presbyterian Church, 1003 State Street, Bowling Green, KY or the Bowling Green-Warren County Public Library, 1225 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101