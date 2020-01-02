Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. .RAIN OVER THE NEXT TWO DAYS WILL CAUSE THE RIVER TO RISE STARTING THURSDAY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 12:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY LATE MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 28.7 FEET BY SATURDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 30.0 FEET...SEVERAL COUNTY ROADS FLOOD NEAR WOODBURY. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 28.6 FEET ON JAN 2 2019. &&