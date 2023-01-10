Bowling Green – Mary Ann Hudson, 66, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 after her 13 year battle with dementia at Edmonson Center in Brownsville. She was born December 14, 1956 to the late Joseph Rafferty and Jean (Lockridge) Rafferty in Princeton, Indiana.
Mary was a Western Kentucky University alumnus participating in WKU Flag Core, FBLA, and a member of Phi-Beta-Lambda Sorority. She was a FAA Pilot, PADI certified and NAUI certified Scuba Diver. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Hudson; her son, Charlie Hudson (Sara); her daughters, Kaye Slavet (James) and Anne Andrews (Fred); her mother-in-law, Charlotte Hudson; her sisters, Ellen Wims (Larry), June McWhorter (Rex), Teresa Jenkins, and Elaine Miller; her brothers, Dee Rafferty (Lisa), Jay Rafferty, Tim Rafferty (Colleen), and Mike Rafferty; her grandchildren, Hudson, Max, Freddie, Hank, Sidney, Walsh, Copper and Melanie.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with entombment to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, January 12 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
